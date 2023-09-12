Last year, Band To Watch Jockstrap (UK duo Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye) released their debut album, I Love You Jennifer B. Today, they’re announcing I<3UQTINVU, a fully remixed version of that album. Shorthand for “I Love You Cutie, I Envy You,” I<3UQTINVU is coming November 3 and features guest spots from Ersatz and IAN STARR. Accompanying the remix album is its lead single “Red Eye” featuring IAN STARR. “Red Eye” also has a video shot by Liam Noonan, Starr, and Jockstrap at Connect Festival.

“Some of these remixes are almost three years old and some are only six months old,” says Skye of I<3UQTINVU. “I made most of them really quickly, in a day or so. It keeps me sane to do this whilst mixing the album. I don’t really remember making them. It’s like eating too much and then throwing up and this is what comes out. It’s a weird feeling but also really fun. I felt very happy making some of this music and live it will be quite the show.”

IAN STARR adds of “Red Eye”: “I love making songs that push the limits of my vocality and energy, and I went all-out in efforts to craft the craziest performance possible on ‘Red Eye.’ Whenever I write a song, I always have the live audience in mind; performing this at my first festival with Jockstrap made me feel really great about the result! The crowd’s energy felt amazing & I’m so excited to perform it for everyone who comes to the U.S. tour!”

Watch and listen to “Red Eye” below.

TOUR DATES:

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

09/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

09/27 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Portola

10/21 – Miami, FL @ Ill Points

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

10/26 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

10/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

11/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

11/09 – Amsterdam @ Paradiso

11/10 – Brussels, Grand Salon

11/11 – Kortrijk @ Sonic City Festival

11/14 – Copenhagen @ Vega

11/15 – Berlin @ Saalchen

11/17 – Zurich @ Exil

11/18 – Paris, FR @ Bellevilloise

12/13 – London, UK @ Barbican Hall SOLD OUT

12/14 – London, UK Barbican Hall SOLD OUT

I<3UQTINVU will be out 11/3 via Rough Trade Records.