In June, we named North Carolina’s Truth Club a Band To Watch when they shared “Blue Eternal.” In August, the Raleigh band announced the sophomore album that track would serve as the lead single to — Running From The Chase. Coming in October, the album also features “Exit Cycle,” which had guest vocals from Indigo De Souza. Today, Truth Club are back with a third album preview, the nervy, mid-tempo “Uh Oh,” which frankly sounds like a perfect song to spin out to. (I mean that in the best way.)

Listen to “Uh Oh” below.

Running From The Chase is out 10/6 via Double Double Whammy.