Later this week, Vagabon is releasing her new album, Sorry I Haven’t Called, which she co-produced with Rostam. We’ve heard “Carpenter,” “Can I Talk My Shit?,” and “Do Your Worst” from it already, and today Lætitia Tamko is sharing one last single, “Lexicon.”

“I wrote the song, the verses, the chorus, all of the bridge, and all of that, but I couldn’t find a place for it on the record sonically,” Tamko said in a statement. “When I revisited the album with Rostam in LA, he said give me a minute with it’ and he just got it.”

Watch a video for the track below.

Sorry I Haven’t Called is out 9/15 via Nonesuch.