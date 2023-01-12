It’s been three and a half years since Laetitia Tamko released her self-titled album as Vagabon. There have been scattered covers and collabs since then, but no true grand-statement return until now.

“Carpenter,” Vagabon’s new single out today, was co-produced by former Vampire Weekend multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij, and his involvement is palpable. Think of the song as an ideal merger of Tamko’s icy-hot confessional indie rock and the bright, brisk, globetrotting vibe Rostam used to conjure circa, say, Contra. It’s smooth and vivid and compulsively listenable, and it arrives with news that a new Vagabon album is coming this year. (No further details on that as of yet.)

A quote from Tamko:

“Carpenter” is about that humbling feeling when you desperately want to be knowledgeable, you want to be advanced, you want to be mature, forward thinking, and evolved. It’s about being confronted with your limitations. It’s about that A-HA moment, when a lesson from the past finally clicks and you want to run and tell someone who bore witness to the old you, “i finally get it now.”

Below, hear “Carpenter” and check out Vagabon’s tour dates with Weyes Blood.

TOUR DATES:

03/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

03/17 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom – SOLD OUT

03/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom – SOLD OUT

03/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf – SOLD OUT

03/31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/01 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

04/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom