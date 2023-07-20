Vagabon – “Do Your Worst”

New Music July 20, 2023 11:36 AM By James Rettig

New Music July 20, 2023 11:36 AM By James Rettig

Vagabon has a new album on the way, Sorry I Haven’t Called, which includes the singles “Carpenter” and “Can I Talk My Shit?” Today, she’s back with a new song called “Do You Want,” which comes attached to a music video Angela Ricciardi.

“I was nestled in the German countryside when Teo Halm, who co-produced this with me, and I were experimenting in my home studio late into the night, I was listening to a lot of club music and I set out to make an instrumental that drew from the music you’d hear at an underground club in Germany or the UK yet still lived in the Vagabon musical lexicon,” Lætitia Tamko said in a statement.

“A year later, when I returned to the U.S, I got Rostam involved and he had a great idea of adding a layer of live drums on top of the breakbeat from my Germany session,” she continued. Watch and listen below.

Sorry I Haven’t Called is out 9/15 via Nonesuch.

James Rettig Staff

