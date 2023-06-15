At the beginning of the year, Laetitia Tamko released a new Vagabon track, “Carpenter,” which she produced with Rostam Batmanglij and found her heading down a poppier path. Today, Vagabon is announcing a new album, Sorry I Haven’t Called, which is also a Rostam co-production. “I didn’t feel like being introspective,” Tamko said in a press release. “I just wanted to have fun.”

“This whole record is how I talk to my friends and how to talk to my lovers,” Tamko went on. “I think honesty and conversational songwriting can become poetry. There’s beauty in plainly speaking without metaphors and without flowery imagery.”

Watch a video for new single “Can I Talk My Shit?” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Can I Talk My Shit?”

02 “Carpenter”

03 “You Know How”

04 “Lexicon”

05 “Passing Me By”

06 “Autobahn”

07 “Nothing To Lose”

08 “It’s A Crisis”

09 “Do Your Worst”

10 “Interlude”

11 “Made Out With Your Best Friend”

12 “Anti-Fuck”

TOUR DATES:

07/12 New York City @ Hudson Yards

07/22 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

10/20 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

10/21 Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/22 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

10/26 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

10/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

10/28 Hamden, CT @ Set Space Ballroom *

10/29 Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

10/31 Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

11/02 Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur ^

11/03 Milan, IT @ Alcatraz ^

11/04 Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks ^

11/06 Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus ^

11/07 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal ^

11/08 Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/09 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma ^

11/11 Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket ^

11/12 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy ^

11/13 London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/14 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City ^

12/6 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

12/8 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s *

12/9 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

12/10 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

12/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

^ w/ Weyes Blood

* w/ Nourished By Time

Sorry I Haven’t Called is out 9/15 via Nonesuch. Pre-order it here.