The R&B album Diddy has been teasing for some time now — his first solo album in 17 years — is finally here. The Love Album: Off The Grid has a star-studded roster of guests, headlined by the Weeknd in what’s being billed as his final feature. (Abel Tesfaye will only perform on his own songs from now on.) That Weeknd appearance is on “Another One Of Me,” which also features 21 Savage, French Montana, and a sample of Phil Collins’ iconic “In The Air Tonight” drum fill. It gets the music video treatment today:

Also on the album: Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Teyana Taylor, French Montana, Coco Jones, Fabolous, The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Kalenna, Ty Dolla $ign, Jacquees, Kehlani, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Jeremih, Jozzy, Nova Way, Kalan.FrFr, Nija, and Dirty Money, the Dawn Richard-featuring group with which Diddy made his cult-beloved 2010 album Last Train To Paris.

On first listen, The Love Album is a pretty solid big-budget pop album — slick and expensive-sounding, pointedly epic, overflowing with stars. I don’t expect it to go down as a classic, but if you miss event albums in the rap and R&B space, this might satisfy a certain nostalgic urge. Listen below.

The Love Album: Off The Grid is out now on Love Records.