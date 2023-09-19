It’s not the ’00s anymore, but rap’s fabled blog era may never truly die. Last year, the blog-rap all-star team of Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA got together with Girl Talk, the one-time mashup monster who has turned toward rap production in recent years, to release the collaborative album Full Court Press. It was really good! Now, that same Mount Blogmore quartet is back together on a new track.

All the people involved in Full Court Press have had other things going on since the LP came out. Girl Talk, for instance, mashed up Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” with Diana Ross’ “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Smoke DZA just got together with Flying Lotus for the excellent new collaborative EP Flying Objects. Wiz Khalifa threw out the first pitch at a Pirates game while high on shrooms. I can report that Wiz’s live show involves an entire band who isn’t onstage at all. They’re off behind a curtain, basically playing on the venue’s loading dock. That shit tripped me out! It can’t be cheap!

Anyway, all of those guys are back together on the new track “Eurostep,” which sounds less like low-stakes stoner-rap and more like the kind of arena-ready twinkle-thump that made Wiz Khalifa into the kind of artist who can employ a secret hidden live band. In a press release, Girl Talk says:

It’s always fun connecting with K.R.I.T., DZA, and Wiz. They each bring unique elements to the table, and it’s exciting to mix it up and create something new. I like how we can collectively go in a lot of different directions. “Eurostep,” for example, has a really different feel than anything from our Full Court Press project, but it’s something that I think feels like a natural fit for each artist. K.R.I.T. set the tone for the track when he laid down the hook first. It came together naturally after that.

Listen below.

Check out our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Wiz Khalifa here and our Number Ones column on his hit “Black And Yellow” here.