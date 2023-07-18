Prior to tonight’s Pittsburg Pirates game at PNC Park, the city’s own Wiz Khalifa — in town for his High School Reunion tour — got to throw out the first pitch. The kicker? He was high on shrooms while he did it. “Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game,” Wiz tweeted before stepping on the pitcher’s mound. “Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy,” he added. Wiz also posted a picture with two jars of weed, plus some mushrooms, lest you think he is not serious about this. Later, he shared another picture — this one was of Cracker Jacks and what looks like a mixed drink. Someone’s having fun!

Watch Wiz Khalifa throw out the first pitch while on shrooms below.

Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 17, 2023

Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 17, 2023

Wiz Khalifa tossed out the first pitch at the Pirates game 🔥 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/0glFNRDUD3 — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) July 18, 2023