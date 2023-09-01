Flying Lotus remains unpredictable. In recent years, FlyLo has mostly kept himself busy in the film world, composing scores and working on his second directorial effort, the sci-fi movie Ash. But FlyLo still makes his own music when he feels like it. Last year, he teamed up with singer Devin Tracy on a couple of songs. Today, he’s got a new EP with Smoke DZA, the prolific and permanently chill underground rap veteran from Harlem.

Flying Lotus started out as an adventurous rap producer, and he’s done plenty of work with plenty of great rappers over the years. But it’s been a while since FlyLo’s made any straight-up rap tracks. But on the new EP Flying Objects, FlyLo and Smoke DZA make a potent pairing. FlyLo’s tracks are layered and woozy, but they’re grounded in boom-bap. Smoke DZA sounds perfectly comfortable on those tracks.

Flying Objects is a short EP, but it creates a mood. The great pulp-novel cover art makes it look like Flying Objects is also the name of a group, so maybe there will be more music from Smoke DZA and Flying Lotus in the future. The five-song EP has appearances from Black Thought, Conway The Machine, and Estelle. (Remember Estelle? “American Boy”? That’s a good song.) Stream the Flying Objects EP below.

<a href="https://kushgod.bandcamp.com/album/flying-objects">Flying Objects by Smoke DZA & Flying Lotus</a>

The Flying Objects EP is out now on Smoker’s Club.