This Friday, CHAI are releasing a new self-titled album, the Japanese group’s fourth full-length overall, and they’ve been rolling it out over the last few months with “We The Female!,” “PARA PARA,” “NEO KAWAII, K?,” and today they’re sharing “GAME,” one last single before the album’s out in full. Here’s what the group’s MANA had to say about it:

Winning isn’t the goal, it’s the strategizing and challenge that matters♡ So it doesn’t matter if you lose. Take that loss and turn it into an even better strategy! Life’s a game! We made the video with our lovely friend Ginger Root♡ It’s fun and NEO KAWAII♡ As long as you’re living, you can play the game as many times as you want. Be honest to your heart, don’t take it too seriously, and live life.

Watch the video below.

CHAI is out 9/22 via Sub Pop.