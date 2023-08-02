Next month, Japanese pop-rock crew CHAI will release a new self-titled album, their follow-up to 2021’s WINK. It includes “We The Female!,” which came out in May, June’s “PARA PARA,” and another single they’re dropping today called “NEO KAWAII, K?”

“‘Neo Kawaii’ is about reclaiming self-esteem,” MANA says. “Everyone is NEO KAWAII! This is CHAI’s answer, this is a fact in this world! We can finally say what it really means to us. Everyone’s a bit weird. Everyone’s different. Everyone’s awkward, almost to a point that it’s hard to relate. But that’s what’s interesting! That’s what makes it beautiful. To everyone who’s pushed around by these notions, we want to tell you this! We, and all of our lives, are NEO KAWAII! NEO KAWAII is not just plain KAWAII (cute)- it’s cool, it’s strong, it’s kind, it’s warm! Don’t get it mixed up. Hey! NEO KAWAII people! NEO KAWAII needs no preparation. We just want to say that you’re NEO KAWAII too, K?”

Listen to “NEO KAWAII, K?,” and check out its accompanying music video.

TOUR DATES:

09/23 – Boise, ID @ Flipside Festival

09/24 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/08 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

10/10 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/13 – Mexico City, MEX @ Indie Rocks!

11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin

11/03 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum

11/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin (Paradiso Noord)

11/06 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

11/08 – Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

11/09 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/10 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/12 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

11/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

11/15 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

11/16 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

CHAI is out 9/22 via Sub Pop / Sony Music.