CHAI – “NEO KAWAII, K?”
Next month, Japanese pop-rock crew CHAI will release a new self-titled album, their follow-up to 2021’s WINK. It includes “We The Female!,” which came out in May, June’s “PARA PARA,” and another single they’re dropping today called “NEO KAWAII, K?”
“‘Neo Kawaii’ is about reclaiming self-esteem,” MANA says. “Everyone is NEO KAWAII! This is CHAI’s answer, this is a fact in this world! We can finally say what it really means to us. Everyone’s a bit weird. Everyone’s different. Everyone’s awkward, almost to a point that it’s hard to relate. But that’s what’s interesting! That’s what makes it beautiful. To everyone who’s pushed around by these notions, we want to tell you this! We, and all of our lives, are NEO KAWAII! NEO KAWAII is not just plain KAWAII (cute)- it’s cool, it’s strong, it’s kind, it’s warm! Don’t get it mixed up. Hey! NEO KAWAII people! NEO KAWAII needs no preparation. We just want to say that you’re NEO KAWAII too, K?”
Listen to “NEO KAWAII, K?,” and check out its accompanying music video.
TOUR DATES:
09/23 – Boise, ID @ Flipside Festival
09/24 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/08 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
10/10 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/13 – Mexico City, MEX @ Indie Rocks!
11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin
11/03 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum
11/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin (Paradiso Noord)
11/06 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
11/08 – Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers
11/09 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
11/10 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival
11/12 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)
11/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
11/15 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
11/16 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
CHAI is out 9/22 via Sub Pop / Sony Music.