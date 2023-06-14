CHAI – “PARA PARA”

CHAI – “PARA PARA”

New Music June 14, 2023 9:12 AM By James Rettig

The Japanese pop-rock band CHAI have announced a new self-titled album, their follow-up to 2021’s WINK. It includes “We The Female!,” which came out last month, and today they’re sharing the breezy, groovy “PARA PARA.” “There’s not a deep meaning to that song, it’s really just about the dance,” the band’s MANA said, referencing Japan’s ’90s two-step dance trend. She continued:

As long as you can feel the two-step, any dance is possible! Let your body just move to your dancing heart ♡ When your body moves to the beat of your heart, you’ll realize that the world is smaller than you think, and all your problems are easier than they seem. ‘Cause two-step and music is the best way to communicate in this world ♡ Let it START! CHAI’s two-step dance music ☆☆”

Listen below. A music video for “PARA PARA” will premiere at 9PM ET tonight.

TRACKLIST:
01 “MATCHA”
02 “From 1992”
03 “PARA PARA”
04 “GAME”
05 “We The Female!”
06 “Neo Kawaii,K?”
07 “I Can’t Organize”
08 “Driving22”
09 “Like,I Need”
10 “KARAOKE”

CHAI is out 9/22 via Sub Pop / Sony Music. Pre-order it here.

