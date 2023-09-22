Last year, the impossible-to-categorize New Jersey artist 070 Shake released her album You Can’t Kill Me. This year, Shake appeared on RAYE’s massive UK pop hit “Escapism” and on Christine And The Queens’ “True Love,” and her sampled voice popped up on the Fred again.. banger “Danielle (Smile On My Face).” Right now, Shake is touring American stadiums as Coldplay’s opening act. She’s got another new LP in the works, and she’s just dropped its first single today.

The new 070 Shake song “Black Dress” is a banger. Shake recorded the track with her longtime collaborator Dave Hamelin and with Johan Lenox, a producer who’s done a lot of work with Metro Boomin. Shake has been performing “Black Dress” live all year. It’s a ghostly, pretty song with heavy, churning guitars, blurry synths, and trap 808s — the kind of thing that might happen if the Deftones tried to make a Future song, or vice versa. The song’s Noah Lee-directed video starts out with Shake stuck in a tree, hanging from her parachute, with the wreckage of a crashed plane strewn on the ground around her. From there, things get psychedelic. Check it out below.