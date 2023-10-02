On Friday, Parquet Courts’ A. Savage is releasing a new solo album, Several Songs About Fire. He’s shared two tracks from it so far, “Thanksgiving Prayer” and “Elvis In The Army,” and today is sharing one more, “David’s Dead.” a tribute to Savage’s homeless neighbor named David Lester. Here’s what he said about the track:

What can I say about the song ‘David’s Dead?’ Well I can tell you that it’s a portrait of the block in New York City that I called home for over a decade, each line sort of a tally of things that had changed in that time. I can tell you that David’s passing made some of those changes much more evident than they were before. I can tell you that the last time I saw David I bought him both a black coffee and a can of Crazy Stallion, and that we drank a coffee together on my stoop, but I said ‘see ya later’ when he cracked open the tallboy.

Listen below.

Several Songs About Fire is out 10/6 via Rough Trade.