Graphic Music: The Songs Of Daniel Clowes

Like A Velvet Glove Cast In Iron takes a man through an urban dreamscape of cults and snuff films in search of his estranged wife. The Eightball comic weaves in the gothic folk classic “The Ballad Of Barbara Allen” as a thematic backdrop, dark and dour and lovely.

To shake things up, Clowes created an epilogue that works as meta commentary on lame Hollywood film adaptations. The chapter follows an artist getting wooed by a scumbag producer who mangles the story into an action flop, complete with a butchered title, himbo leading man, and cornball soundtrack. “Somehow, [Blues Image’s] ‘Ride Captain Ride,’ among me and my friends, became the perfect terrible song that was happily forgotten that would have been resurrected for a terrible ’80s movie,” the author grins. “To this day, that song makes me laugh every time I hear it. It’s got such bluster to it that is absolutely unfulfilled by the music.”

This is just one in a series of instances in which Clowes marries classic guitar rock with douchebaggery. Issue 13 of Eightball slanders a “disgusting idiot” roommate named Nat who “listened to Kansas.”

Clowes elaborates, “When I was in college, Kansas would have been the indicator of somebody you didn’t want to hang out with. If somebody was like, ‘Yeah, I’m really into Kansas,’ you’d be like, ‘Next. Moving on.’ [laughs]. By the early ’70s, all of the guitar solos and the preening with everything turning into a big stadium spectacle with this kind of Dionysian front man strutting around was alienating and not in any way fulfilling to me.”

This disdain is fully realized in Ghost World, the 2001 film version of his graphic novel. The main characters go to a bar expecting a night of homespun Delta blues only to be terrorized by the white bro stylings of Blues Hammer:

“Dew Drop Inn,” Lloyd Llewellynn