Prize Horse – “Your Time”

New Music October 4, 2023 11:57 AM By Tom Breihan

Prize Horse – “Your Time”

New Music October 4, 2023 11:57 AM By Tom Breihan

Minneapolis trio Prize Horse make a fuzzy, dreamy form of alt-rock that manages to be heavy and spaced-out at the same time. They’re not exactly a shoegaze band, but they work in the distinctly Midwestern tradition of groups like Hum. Prize Horse haven’t been around for long; they released their debut EP Welder just last year. Today, they’ve got a new single.

The new Prize Horse track “Your Time” is contemplative, but it’s also built on a titanic groove; it sounds a bit like meditating in a wind tunnel. The band has a bunch of shows coming up, including dates with Superheaven, Koyo, and Trembler. Below, check out “Your Time” and Prize Horse’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
10/12 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent *
10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *
10/14 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *
10/15 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet *
10/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Government Center
10/23 – Scranton, PA @ Bazaar Skateshop ^
10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Bootleg Bar ^
10/25 – Wallingford, CT @ Redscroll Records ^
10/26 – Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s ^
10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records ^
10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Lunchbox ^
10/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ The Shoe ^
10/30 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Dark Roast ^

* with Superheaven & Koyo
^ with Trembler

“Your Time” and Welder are both out now on New Morality Zine.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Postpone Reunion Tour As They Ready New Music

3 days ago 0

Stevie Nicks Gets Her Own Barbie

2 days ago 0

Katy Perry Accused Of Illegally Buying An Octogenarian’s Property Again

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest