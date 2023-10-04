Minneapolis trio Prize Horse make a fuzzy, dreamy form of alt-rock that manages to be heavy and spaced-out at the same time. They’re not exactly a shoegaze band, but they work in the distinctly Midwestern tradition of groups like Hum. Prize Horse haven’t been around for long; they released their debut EP Welder just last year. Today, they’ve got a new single.

The new Prize Horse track “Your Time” is contemplative, but it’s also built on a titanic groove; it sounds a bit like meditating in a wind tunnel. The band has a bunch of shows coming up, including dates with Superheaven, Koyo, and Trembler. Below, check out “Your Time” and Prize Horse’s tour dates.

<a href="https://newmoralityzine.bandcamp.com/track/your-time">Your Time by PRIZE HORSE</a>

TOUR DATES:

10/12 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent *

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

10/14 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *

10/15 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet *

10/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Government Center

10/23 – Scranton, PA @ Bazaar Skateshop ^

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Bootleg Bar ^

10/25 – Wallingford, CT @ Redscroll Records ^

10/26 – Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s ^

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records ^

10/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Lunchbox ^

10/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ The Shoe ^

10/30 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Dark Roast ^

* with Superheaven & Koyo

^ with Trembler

“Your Time” and Welder are both out now on New Morality Zine.