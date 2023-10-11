It’s been three years since we’ve heard from Barely Civil. The Milwaukee emo band released their sophomore album I’ll Figure This Out in the peak-pandemic days of September 2020, and that timing was not ideal. But Barely Civil have managed to reenter the world and do at least a bit of touring, and they’ve just dropped a new single.

Barely Civil recorded their new track “Coasting, Mostly” with the World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die mastermind Chris Teti. Even without Teti’s involvement, you’d be able to hear that band’s influence. “Coasting, Mostly” is a fiery, impassioned rager about trying to reach someone who seems to need it: “You feel so small, it almost feels like you’re not there at all.” Check it out below.

“Coasting, Mostly” is out now on Take This To Heart Records. Read our 2020 feature on Barely Civil here.