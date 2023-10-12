Watch Billy Strings Join Tool In Salt Lake City

Everybody loves Billy Strings! Bluegass’ biggest crossover star in recent memory passes the “my neighbors across the street have heard of him” test. He’s collaborated with Post Malone and played Willie Nelson’s birthday party. They’re calling him up for all kinds of tributes. And now he’s taken the stage with Tool.

Yes! The veteran prog-metal superstars welcomed Strings to the stage Wednesday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. He joined in for their performance of 10,000 Days track “Jambi” — as in, I guess, “I’m feeling pretty jambi today, let’s call up Billy Strings.” Watch footage of the unexpected collab below, where you can also find Tool’s newly announced 2024 tour dates.

