Watch Billy Strings Join Tool In Salt Lake City
Everybody loves Billy Strings! Bluegass’ biggest crossover star in recent memory passes the “my neighbors across the street have heard of him” test. He’s collaborated with Post Malone and played Willie Nelson’s birthday party. They’re calling him up for all kinds of tributes. And now he’s taken the stage with Tool.
Yes! The veteran prog-metal superstars welcomed Strings to the stage Wednesday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. He joined in for their performance of 10,000 Days track “Jambi” — as in, I guess, “I’m feeling pretty jambi today, let’s call up Billy Strings.” Watch footage of the unexpected collab below, where you can also find Tool’s newly announced 2024 tour dates.
01/10 Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
01/12 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/13 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/18 Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
01/19 Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
01/21 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
01/23 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/24 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
01/26 Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
01/27 Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
01/1 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/02 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/03 Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
02/05 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
02/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/12 Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
02/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
02/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
02/17 Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
02/18 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena