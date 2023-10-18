Kevin Abstract – “What Should I Do?”

Kevin Abstract – “What Should I Do?”

Last week, former Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract announced a new album, Blanket, which he said was inspired by Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, and Modest Mouse. He’s already debuted most of it live, at his first solo show in six years, and he’s shared its title track and “GUM.” Today, he’s back with another single, “What Should I Do?,” which is also excerpted in a new visual called “SLIP N SLIDE.” Check it out below.

Blanket is out 11/3 via Video Store/RCA Records.

