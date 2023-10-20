It’s almost Halloween — the perfect time for the return of Ho99o9, who’ve been quiet since their Travis Barker-produced sophomore album SKIN last year. The Newark group has surprise released the mixtape Ho99o9 Presents Territory: Turf Talk, Vol II., which has an impressive roster of guests.

Armand Hammer, JPEGMAFIA, HEALTH, N8NOFACE, and Eyedress are only some of the featured artists on the packed 16-track record. Stream it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “New Jersey Drive” (Ho99o9)

02 “Tread Lightly” (Gnar & theOGM)

03 “Buckets” (ZelooperZ & Ho99o9)

04 “Opp Slider 16” (N8NOFACE & Yeti Bones)

05 “Out The Sky” (DUCKWRTH & Ho99o9)

06 “Stunt Double” (RiTchie & Ho99o9)

07 “Compass/SeaMurda” (Armand Hammer & theOGM)

08 “Masta Percy” (Morther Lurk & TheOGM)

09 “In These Streets” (EYEDRESS, TheOGM & GNAR)

10 “Get BACK!” (Ho99o9, RUGIRUGZ, Verset Zero)

11 “Drop Step Ja Morant” (Ho99o9 Prod By JPEGMAFIA)

12 “Monster Zero” (Ho99o9, N8NOFACE & Lojii)

13 “Such As Life” (theOGM, Hoddy The Young Jedi & Elete)

14 “Lil Momma” (HEALTH & HD)

15 “Hit It From The Back” (ZelooperZ, TheOGM & Elete)

16 “Molotov” (Horror & Wargasm (UK)