Next week, Britney Spears will publish her tell-all memoir The Woman In Me, and some of the book’s revelations are already coming out. But that book isn’t the only product that Britney is putting out into the world. Crossroads, her 2002 cinematic vehicle, is coming back to theaters next week. It should make for one hell of a time capsule. Shona Rhimes wrote the script! Tamra Davis directed it! Taryn Manning and Zoe Saldana are Britney’s best friends! Star Trek: Strange New Worlds captain Anson Mount is the love interest! Jesse Camp and Kool Moe Dee have cameos! I need to stop looking at this Wikipedia page. Anyway, there’s also a new reissue of the Crossroads soundtrack, and it’s got some remixes on it.

The Crossroads soundtrack is not a Britney Spears album. It’s got plenty of Britney, and it’s also got a Flock Of Seagulls, Matthew Sweet, Cypress Hill, Shania Twain, Jars Of Clay, Nikka Costa, Sheryl Crow, and multiple Bowling For Soup songs. If that sounds like something that you need in your CD library, then you’re in luck. The new reissue also includes a previously released JS16 remix, as well as three all-new reworkings.

Canadian EDM producer Frank Walker has reworked Britney Spears’ cover of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” turning it into a stadium-house track that barely has any connection to rock ‘n’ roll. (Technically, Britney’s version is really a cover of the Arrows’ 1975 original, but let’s be real, it’s a Joan Jett cover.) UK duo Snakehips have contributed a sinuous new version of Britney’s 2001 classic “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman.” And Bad Bunny collaborator Richi López has put a reggaeton spin on “Overprotected.” Stream all three remixes below.

Crossroads returns to theaters 10/23 and 10/25.