Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me is out next week. The book was originally planned for release last year, at which time Spears said she wanted to “talk about secrets,” but its publication was delayed, reportedly due to “strongly worded” letters from lawyers representing A-list stars. Today one of the aforementioned secrets in the book has been revealed.

People reports that in her book, Spears says she became pregnant by Justin Timberlake while the pop stars were dating, and that she had an abortion at Timberlake’s request.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy,” Spears reportedly writes in the book. “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.” She adds, “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Spears later had sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with her then-husband Kevin Federline. Timberlake has two sons, Silas and Phineas, with wife Jessica Biel. Timberlake has not yet commented on today’s report.

The Woman In Me is out 10/24 via Gallery Books. The audiobook version is narrated by actress Michelle Williams.