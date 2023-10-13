Michelle Williams Narrating Audiobook Of Britney Spears’ New Memoir

In 2021, Britney Spears was finally freed from the conservatorship that kept her from controlling her own life and finances for 13 years. Shortly after the conservatorship ended, Britney signed a $15 million deal to write a tell-all memoir. That book is called The Woman In Me, and it’s coming out in a week and a half. It would’ve been cool if Britney read the audiobook memoir of her own memoir, but she won’t. Instead, the voice reading Britney’s words will belong to Michelle Williams.

You have probably already figured this out, but we’re talking about five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, not Destiny’s Child memoir Michelle Williams. Too bad. The other Michelle Williams was actually one of Britney’s TRL-era peers, and she’s obviously got a great voice. But then, this Michelle Williams has a great voice, too. And this Michelle Williams, like Britney, played a big role in late-’90s teen culture. Nine months before Britney released “Baby One More Time,” Michelle Williams began her run as Jen Lindley on Dawson’s Creek.

People reports that Britney Spears will record an intro to her audiobook, while Michelle Williams will read the rest. It’ll be Williams’ first audiobook. In a statement to people, Britney says:

This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it. Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook… I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.

In other Britney Spears news, the Colombian star Maluma posted an Instagram photo of himself hanging out with Britney and J Balvin in a New York restaurant yesterday. On her own Instagram, Britney wrote, “I had no idea who these boys were at this restaurant.”