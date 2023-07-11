Britney Spears’ Memoir The Woman In Me Out This Fall

Last year Britney Spears planned to publish a tell-all memoir, but its release was delayed, reportedly because of “strongly worded legal letters” from A-list celebrities who fear what Spears might have written about them. Whatever obstacles were in the way have apparently been cleared because Spears just announced that the book, titled The Woman In Me, is coming in October.

As People reports, the memoir will be released by the Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, whose Jennifer Bergstrom writes, “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The autobiography will arrive just short of two years after the end of the conservatorship that controlled Spears’ professional and personal life for 13 years. It is billed as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

The Woman In Me is out 10/24 via Gallery Books and can be pre-ordered here.