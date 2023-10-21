Watch Yeule, Sasami, & Snail Mail Cover Broken Social Scene In Carrboro

Watch Yeule, Sasami, & Snail Mail Cover Broken Social Scene In Carrboro

Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan shared the “Easy Thing” demo last month and has been doing some surprise appearances. In February, she and Clairo were brought out by Joy Again in New York City for some covers; in July, she joined Weezer on stage for some Pinkerton songs, also in NYC.

Last night, Yeule and Sasami’s tour stopped by Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina and the pair invited Snail Mail for a rendition of Broken Social Scene’s “Anthems For A Seventeen Year‐Old Girl.” Thanks reader Mack W. for the tip! Watch footage below.

