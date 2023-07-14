Everyone loves Weezer. Maybe most of us have more of a love-hate dynamic going on, but the love is in there. That extends to Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, who enthusiastically joined Rivers Cuomo and friends onstage last night at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

Last month in Austin, Jordan’s girlfriend Etta Friedman of Momma sang Pinkerton b-side “I Just Threw Out The Love Of My Dreams,” originally a duet with That Dog.’s Rachel Haden, with Weezer in Austin. At Forest Hills, Jordan belted out that tune as well as the album single “El Scorcho.” Check out video below.