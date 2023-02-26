Last night, the Philadelphia rock band Joy Again performed at Racket in New York City, and they brought out some special guests. Clairo came out to sing the band’s own “Winter Snakes,” and stuck around for a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” and was joined by Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan. Jordan also helped out with a cover of Lit’s “My Own Worst Enemy,” which Joy Again played when they opened for Snail Mail on her tour last year. Watch some video from the night below.

Claire and Lindsey Jordan from Snail Mail singing girls just wanna have fun at the Joy Again show in new york last night! pic.twitter.com/IsPHqhHPXW — Claire Cottrill HQ (@clairoshq) February 26, 2023

girls (claire cottrill and lindsey jordan) just wanna have fun (dance on stage with joy again) pic.twitter.com/D2kBdjPfUt — arielle 🐇 BOYMFGENIUS (@bagsluver) February 26, 2023

Clairo subiu no palco pra cantar com Joy Again na noite anterior! pic.twitter.com/PtHOZdZoMd — Clairo Brasil (@clairobrasil) February 26, 2023

none of us are breathing, are you? pic.twitter.com/TqfWsSzPPg — Claire Cottrill HQ (@clairoshq) February 26, 2023