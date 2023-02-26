Watch Clairo & Snail Mail Join Joy Again In NYC

News February 26, 2023 1:50 PM By James Rettig

News February 26, 2023 1:50 PM By James Rettig

Last night, the Philadelphia rock band Joy Again performed at Racket in New York City, and they brought out some special guests. Clairo came out to sing the band’s own “Winter Snakes,” and stuck around for a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” and was joined by Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan. Jordan also helped out with a cover of Lit’s “My Own Worst Enemy,” which Joy Again played when they opened for Snail Mail on her tour last year. Watch some video from the night below.

