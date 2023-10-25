Grandaddy – “Watercooler”

Last month, Grandaddy shared the 20th anniversary Sumday box set. Now, they’re done reminiscing; they’ve announced their new album Blu Wav, the follow-up to 2017’s Last Place. The beautiful, heartbreaking lead single “Watercooler” is out today.

“Most of my relationships have involved girls who worked in office settings,” frontman Jason Lytle said in a statement. “This song is about the end of one, or perhaps a few, of those relationships. Listeners will also notice the pedal steel on this track and eventually on many others from the forthcoming new album. It’s a first for Grandaddy, and I couldn’t be more thrilled about this fact.”

The title Blu Wav combines “bluegrass” and “new wave,” encapsulating their knack for melding genres into each other. It was inspired by a time Lytle was driving through a desert while listening to Patti Page’s “Tennessee Waltz” on the radio; he wondered what it would sound like with synthesizers and electronics.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Blu Wav”
02 “Cabin In My Mind”
03 “Long As I’m Not The One”
04 “You’re Going To Be Fine And I’m Going To Hell”
05 “Watercooler”
06 “Let’s Put This Pinto On The Moon”
07 “On A Train Or Bus”
08 “Jukebox App”
09 “Yeehaw Ai In The Year 2025”
10 “Ducky, Boris And Dart”
11 “East Yosemite”
12 “Nothin’ To Lose”
13 “Blu Wav Buh Bye”

Blu Wav is out 2/16 on Dangerbird Records.

