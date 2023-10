In April, yunè pinku (née Asha Yunè) shared the ethereal project BABYLON IX, and it was so bewitching that we named her an Artist To Watch in July. She’s already back today with the song “Killing Bee.”

The track is an invigorating dose of her jittery, entrancing sound. It’s her first release on Method 808, a new London-based dance label. Listen to “Killing Bee” below.