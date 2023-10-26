Jhariah – “Eat Your Friends” (Feat. Pinkshift)

Jhariah – “Eat Your Friends” (Feat. Pinkshift)

New Music October 26, 2023 12:44 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Jhariah makes attention-grabbing, theatrical emo reminiscent of, say, My Chemical Romance’s Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge or Panic! At the Disco’s A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out. Today, the 22-year-old Brooklyn-based musician has teamed up with similarly noisy group Pinkshift for this clamorous new track “Eat Your Friends.”

According to the press release, the song reflects on the struggles of the music industry. “You feel like there’s so little to go around,” he said in a statement. “I’m a very competitive person, but also, I don’t want to be in competition with my friends. I want to be doing this together. It’s a very tricky thing.”

He added that “there’s a constant frustration about how few opportunities there are for people that look like us and how we’re often pitted up against each other for them.”

Listen to “Eat Your Friends” below.

