The new-wavey Seattle band Telehealth cheekily bill themselves as “an ideas-driven music corporation.” They have a new digital single out today via Sub Pop, which will be out physically on a 7″ next month for Sub Pop Singles Club subscribers. A-side “Mindtrap” is zany plastic post-punk with bits of Devo, the B-52’s, and Kraftwerk in its DNA. The B-side “Bitter Melody” leans more into the moodier side of ’80s synth-pop, percolating at a middle tempo into clouds of melancholia.

A press release helpfully explains, “Telehealth wears the color green to remind us all that the American pedagogy, which has become so focused on selling green as a product to alleviate the symptoms of a self-inflicted hellscape. Instead of being upset, Telehealth embraces uncertainty and absurdity.”

Whether or not you vibe with the corporate parody aspects of Telehealth, both “Mindtrap” and “Bitter Melody” are worth checking out. Do that below.

<a href="https://telehealth.bandcamp.com/album/mindtrap">Mindtrap by Telehealth</a>

