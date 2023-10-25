Matt Berninger Joins Wilderado On New Version Of “In Between”

Matt Berninger Joins Wilderado On New Version Of “In Between”

Tulsa, OK-based indie-folk trio Wilderado shared their self-titled debut album in 2021, and followed it with a live LP this year. Over the summer, they released the song “In Between,” which also got a version with Ken Pomeroy. Now, the track is being released again, this time featuring the National’s Matt Berninger, who seemingly never gets tired of collaborations.

The crossover came about when the song’s producer, James McAlister, thought it would sound better with Berninger. Luckily, since he also works with the National, McAlister sent Berninger the song and he said yes. His baritone is a pleasant addition to the sprawling ballad. Listen to it below.

