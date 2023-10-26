Between last year and now, LA-based quartet Rocket have released a handful of infectious indie rock songs. They’re sharing their debut EP Versions Of You tomorrow, and today they’re offering a final taste with the cathartic single “Future Memory.”

In a statement, vocalist and bassist Alithea Tuttle shared that she “wrote it shortly after a childhood friend had passed away as a young adult.” She continued:

“I was struggling with the fact that it was deeply affecting me even though I didn’t know him very well at this stage in our lives. We were close as children and he had recently come back into my life but passed away before any of us were able to learn more about who he had become. I felt almost guilty for feeling so moved by his passing but visited his grave and wrote this song. It’s not the most profound, but it helped me accept that he would be the stuff of future memories.”

Along with Tuttle, there is Baron Rinzler on guitar, Cooper Ladomade on drums, and Desi Scaglione on guitar, some of whom met in preschool, though the full group materialized in high school.

Listen to “Future Memory” below.

TOUR DATES:

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ Larger House *

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

10/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

10/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Green Room *

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto *

11/04 – Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur *

11/05 – Portland, OR @ Show Bar *

11/07 – Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club *

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room *

12/01 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

12/02 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

* supporting MILLY

^ supporting Julie

Versions Of You is out 10/27.