When was the last time you encountered “Possum Kingdom” in the wild? Fort Worth alt-rockers Toadies scored an unlikely hit with their bouncy, crunchy serial-killer freakout in 1994. A few nights ago, that song came up on shuffle when I was stoned and walking my dogs, and I have to tell you, that shit still goes crazy. The Toadies never made another hit like that, but they’re still around and still going strong. Last year, they released an EP called Damn You All To Hell. Today, they’ve shared a cover of their fellow Texan Kelly Clarkson’s own immortal classic “Since U Been Gone.”

The Toadies are not the first alt-rock band to cover “Since U Been Gone,” but they’ve turned the song into a swampy riff-beast that sounds like it could’ve come from them in the first place. The cover has its own context. “Possum Kingdom” happens to be named after a Texas State Park. Today, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation has released Texas Wild, a new benefit compilation that features Texan artists covering other Texan artists. Kelly Clarkson, just like the Toadies, is from Fort Worth, so she’s fair game. I’d be willing to bet money that Kelly Clarkson is into the Toadies, too.

Texas Wild also features Shakey Graves and Jess Williamson covering Daniel Johnston’s “True Love Will Find You In The End,” Fat Tony and Paul Wall taking on Sir Douglas Quintet’s “(Hey Baby) Que Paso,” Sarah Jaffe remaking Willie Nelson’s “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground,” and — hey, look at that — Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen covering Toadies’ “Possum Kingdom.” Below, listen to Toadies’ version of “Since U Been Gone” and watch the video for Kelly Clarkson’s original.

The Texas Wild compilation is out now.