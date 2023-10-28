Watch The Gaslight Anthem Perform On CBS This Morning

On Friday, the Gaslight Anthem unveiled History Books, their first new album since 2014’s Get Hurt. The release of the LP follows a string of singles, including the title track with Bruce Springsteen – a fitting feature for the New Jersey band. To celebrate, they performed on CBS Mornings today.

The group took the stage with confidence to play two tracks from History Books: the title track (still strong without the Born To Run legend’s appearance) and “Autumn,” as well as their 2008 song “Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts.” Watch their performance below.

History Books is out now via Rich Mahogany Recordings/Thirty Tigers.