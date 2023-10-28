Watch The Gaslight Anthem Perform On CBS This Morning

News October 28, 2023 11:54 AM By Danielle Chelosky

On Friday, the Gaslight Anthem unveiled History Books, their first new album since 2014’s Get Hurt. The release of the LP follows a string of singles, including the title track with Bruce Springsteen – a fitting feature for the New Jersey band. To celebrate, they performed on CBS Mornings today.

The group took the stage with confidence to play two tracks from History Books: the title track (still strong without the Born To Run legend’s appearance) and “Autumn,” as well as their 2008 song “Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts.” Watch their performance below.

History Books is out now via Rich Mahogany Recordings/Thirty Tigers.

