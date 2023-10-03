Before this month is over, reunited New Jersey rock ‘n’ roll stars the Gaslight Anthem will release their new album History Books. We’ve already posted their songs “Positive Charge,” “Little Fires,” and the LP’s title track, which happens to feature Bruce Springsteen. Today, the Gaslight Anthem drop another track on us.

There isn’t too much punk rock in the Gaslight Anthem’s new track “Autumn.” Instead, it’s a contemplative jam about nurturing your old regrets: “I hate the way that time goes/ Crashing over like a steamroller/ I wish I could do my life over/ I’d be young better now.” Been there, buddy! You’re going to think I’m the biggest hack in the world for this, but it sounds… autumnal. Here’s what frontman Brian Fallon says about the track:

I wrote this song on a really beautiful fall day, looking out the window and thinking, “How many days like this do we get to see? So much of life is just trying to get by, but every now and then you have those moments where you can really feel grateful for the small things.

Listen to “Autumn” below.

History Books is out 10/27 via Rich Mahogany Recordings/Thirty Tigers.