At the end of October, the Gaslight Anthem are releasing their first new album in almost a decade, History Books. They’ve shared two singles from it so far, “Positive Change” and the Bruce Springsteen-featuring title track, and today they’re back with another single, “Little Fires.”

“‘Little Fires’ is like the opposite end of the spectrum from the frustration you feel in ‘History Books,’” Brian Fallon said in a statement. “It’s an empowerment song, about refusing to play along with the kind of people who always seem to be throwing a grenade into the room for no particular reason.'”

Though not credited up top like the Boss, “Little Fires” does feature guest vocals from a boss: PUP’s Stefan Babcock. Listen below.

History Books is out 10/27 via Rich Mahogany Recordings / Thirty Tigers.