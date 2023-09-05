The Gaslight Anthem – “Little Fires”

Kelsey Hunter Ayres

New Music September 5, 2023 11:00 AM By James Rettig

The Gaslight Anthem – “Little Fires”

Kelsey Hunter Ayres

New Music September 5, 2023 11:00 AM By James Rettig

At the end of October, the Gaslight Anthem are releasing their first new album in almost a decade, History Books. They’ve shared two singles from it so far, “Positive Change” and the Bruce Springsteen-featuring title track, and today they’re back with another single, “Little Fires.”

“‘Little Fires’ is like the opposite end of the spectrum from the frustration you feel in ‘History Books,’” Brian Fallon said in a statement. “It’s an empowerment song, about refusing to play along with the kind of people who always seem to be throwing a grenade into the room for no particular reason.'”

Though not credited up top like the Boss, “Little Fires” does feature guest vocals from a boss: PUP’s Stefan Babcock. Listen below.

History Books is out 10/27 via Rich Mahogany Recordings / Thirty Tigers.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Dave Matthews Band Cover Jimmy Buffett, The Band, & Pearl Jam At The Gorge

3 days ago 0

Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell Dead At 56

2 days ago 0

Dog Sneaks Into Local Metallica Show

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest