No/Más – “Spineless”
Last year, Washington, DC band No/Más unleashed their blistering sophomore album Consume / Deny / Repent on Closed Casket Records. Today, they’re back with a blazing song called “Spineless.”
“Spineless” is their first new material since the LP, and it proves the ferocity is only intensifying. Listen to it below.
TOUR DATES:
11/02 – Yuma, AZ @ Red Moon Ale House
11/03 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock
11/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
11/06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/07 – Lubbock, TX @ Jakes Sports Cafe
11/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective
11/09 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
11/10 – Houston, TX @ Houston Vert Ramp
11/11 – Brownsville, TX @ Outdoors at The Kraken Lounge
11/14 – Orlando, FL @ Conduit
11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage
11/16 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall
11/17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
11/18 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedrafts
11/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
11/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground
11/24 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
11/25 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s
11/28 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Substation
12/02 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
12/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
12/06 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
12/07 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
12/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place
12/10 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House Concert Hall