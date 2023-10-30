Last year, Washington, DC band No/Más unleashed their blistering sophomore album Consume / Deny / Repent on Closed Casket Records. Today, they’re back with a blazing song called “Spineless.”

“Spineless” is their first new material since the LP, and it proves the ferocity is only intensifying. Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

11/02 – Yuma, AZ @ Red Moon Ale House

11/03 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

11/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

11/06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/07 – Lubbock, TX @ Jakes Sports Cafe

11/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

11/10 – Houston, TX @ Houston Vert Ramp

11/11 – Brownsville, TX @ Outdoors at The Kraken Lounge

11/14 – Orlando, FL @ Conduit

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage

11/16 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall

11/17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

11/18 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedrafts

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

11/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground

11/24 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

11/25 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

11/28 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Substation

12/02 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

12/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

12/06 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

12/07 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

12/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place

12/10 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House Concert Hall