Sen Morimoto – “Pressure On The Pulse”

New Music October 31, 2023 11:20 AM By James Rettig

Later this week, the Chicago musician Sen Morimoto is releasing a new album, Diagnosis. He’s shared its title track and “If The Answer Isn’t Love” from it already, and today he’s back with one last single, the frenetic and wily “Keep Pressure On The Pulse,” which breaks and twists into a hooky chorus and has him confronting his darkest anxieties: “I’ve been lost for far too long/ To hide the way I feel/ To let my pride, the fear inside/ Deprive me of what’s real.” It comes with a music video directed by Sen Morimoto and New Trash, concluding a trilogy of music business nightmare scenarios that have been playing out over the visuals for the other singles. Watch and listen below.

Diagnosis is out 11/3 via City Slang/Sooper.

