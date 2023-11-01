Last month, Torres — the project of Mackenzie Scott — announced her sixth album What an enormous room. She shared “Collect” and now she’s back with “I got the fear.”

The ominous single comes with a trippy video directed by Dani Okon. Read what Scott said about “I got the fear”:

A collective dread has been mounting. Everyone I know is having a brawl with the universe, with themselves…wars, climate catastrophe, a pandemic, the worldwide regression on human rights, the political hellscape — it affects everybody, and I know we’re all feeling it in waves of varying degree all the time. I think it’s really important that we find a way to get our hopes back up. I’m here to try to help light the way if I can. Most days I really believe humanity will find a way. But there’s a nagging anxiety that maybe that won’t happen. One has to wonder if it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy that a species that believes it’s doomed will doom itself.

Listen to the song below.

What an enormous room is out 1/26 via Merge.