It’s a big weekend for Sheryl Crow, who will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame tomorrow night. During the induction ceremony, she’ll perform alongside Olivia Rodrigo, and the two of them already sang “If It Makes You Happy” together at Nashville’s Bluebird Café a few weeks ago. (Olivia has her own new single out today.) Today, in advance of those festivities, Sheryl Crow has announced a new album and dropped a new song.

Sheryl Crow previously claimed that her last album, the collab-heavy 2019 LP Threads, would be her last. Apparently not! Early next year, Crow will release the new album Evolution, which she recorded with Dr. Dre/Fiona Apple/Turnstile collaborator Mike Elizondo. Crow co-wrote lead single “Alarm Clock” with Elizondo and Emily Weisbard. It’s a big, slick, catchy rocker about hating your alarm clock because it makes the dreaming stop. (Relatable! Crow is a rock star, but she has kids, so she presumably has to get them up and out the door every morning.) It sounds like a Sheryl Crow song! Pretty good!

Last night, Sheryl Crow was on The Tonight show to debut “Alarm Clock” and to talk about how it feels to be heading into the Hall Of Fame. (Her teenage sons were impressed.) She’s a charming lady. Below, listen to “Alarm Clock” and check out Crow’s Fallon performance and interview.

Evolution is out 3/29 on the Valory Music Group.