It’s only been two months since Olivia Rodrigo gave us GUTS, and she’s already back with more new music. The latest from the rock-minded pop star is “Can’t Catch Me Now,” a song from the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.

The cinematic folk-rock tune starts with Rodrigo singing over eerie acoustic guitars, sounding not unlike one of the ballads on a Rodrigo album. Then it builds toward an intense climax, with Rodrigo whipping her voice around in piercing harmonies, before descending back into the quiet. It reminds me that she’s a Tori Amos fan.

Rodrigo will perform with Sheryl Crow Friday night at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. In the meantime, hear “Can’t Catch Me Now” below.