Olivia Rodrigo – “Can’t Catch Me Now”

New Music November 3, 2023 12:02 AM By Chris DeVille

Olivia Rodrigo – “Can’t Catch Me Now”

New Music November 3, 2023 12:02 AM By Chris DeVille

It’s only been two months since Olivia Rodrigo gave us GUTS, and she’s already back with more new music. The latest from the rock-minded pop star is “Can’t Catch Me Now,” a song from the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.

The cinematic folk-rock tune starts with Rodrigo singing over eerie acoustic guitars, sounding not unlike one of the ballads on a Rodrigo album. Then it builds toward an intense climax, with Rodrigo whipping her voice around in piercing harmonies, before descending back into the quiet. It reminds me that she’s a Tori Amos fan.

Rodrigo will perform with Sheryl Crow Friday night at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. In the meantime, hear “Can’t Catch Me Now” below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Discontent At Discogs

2 days ago 0

The Beatles – “Now And Then”

1 day ago 0

Lauryn Hill Postpones Another Miseducation Show Due To Vocal Strain

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest