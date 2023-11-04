Alanis Morissette Covers Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” Stars In Gap Holiday Campaign

On Friday, Alanis Morissette released her Last Christmas EP. It includes previously released versions of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” and “Little Drummer Boy” as well as a new cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” and a rendition of “What Child Is This.”

Additionally, Morissette stars in the Gap’s new holiday campaign. She appears in the ad modeling clothes with her husband and three kids.

George Michael, one-half of Wham!, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last night. It was also coincidentally the 25th anniversary of Morissette’s fourth studio album Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie.

Listen to her Wham! cover below.