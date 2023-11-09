Composer and pianist Kelly Moran has collaborated with artists like FKA twigs, Oneohtrix Point Never, Kelsey Lu, Yves Tumor, and more. Today, she’s releasing her first solo song in five years, “Vesela,” and announcing an EP of the same title.

Vesela is three tracks, mastered by Telefon Tel Aviv’s Joshua Eustis. Consisting of “Vesela,” “Soft Focus,” and “Medusa,” the EP watches Moran playing a disklavier piano. The final track of the EP is inspired by Ryuichi Sakamoto, who passed in March. Listen to “Vesela” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Vesela”

02 “Soft Focus”

03 “Medusa (Variations On A Theme By Sakamoto)”

Vesela is out 11/17 on Warp Records.