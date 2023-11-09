Frank Ocean Shares Preview Of New Song

News November 8, 2023 10:20 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Every time Frank Ocean does anything, it’s a big deal. It’s been seven years since the enigmatic musician’s instant classic album Blonde, and he seemimgly teased a new LP in January with a cryptic message on posters. Today, he’s teasing new music again.

The “Ivy” singer shared a minute-long clip of a song on Instagram Stories, where he’s been unusually active since his birthday on Oct. 28. Ocean’s last official release was of the two tracks “Dear April” and “Cayendo” in 2020, though he shared unreleased music on his Blonded Radio Apple Music 1 radio show twice since.

Listen to the snippet below.

