Frank Ocean aired new episodes of his Blonded Radio Apple Music 1 radio show on Sunday, the same day that his album Channel Orange celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The first episode, dubbed “blonded LSD,” was a conversation with Dr. James Fadiman about microdosing psychedelics. It features what’s described in a press release as “a thirty-five minute original score produced by Frank Ocean.” The second episode, called “blonded ENERGY!,” is an extended conversation with Mingtong Gu, who teaches the Chinese practice of Qigong. That was also presented over a bed of music which, toward the end, pumped up a bit — with a whole lot of repetitions of the word “energy” — and switched to some balmy guitars as an outro.

His previous Blonded Radio episode was broadcast Christmas Day 2021. That one included a similar talk with the Dutch motivational speaker Wim “Iceman” Hof.

Ocean also updated his website with a new drop of Blonded Radio t-shirts and a poster celebrating Channel Orange.

Listen to the new episodes of Blonded Radio here.