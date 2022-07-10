Frank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music Via Blonded Radio On Channel Orange‘s 10th Anniversary

News July 10, 2022 7:58 PM By James Rettig
0

Frank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music Via Blonded Radio On Channel Orange‘s 10th Anniversary

News July 10, 2022 7:58 PM By James Rettig
0

Frank Ocean aired new episodes of his Blonded Radio Apple Music 1 radio show on Sunday, the same day that his album Channel Orange celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The first episode, dubbed “blonded LSD,” was a conversation with Dr. James Fadiman about microdosing psychedelics. It features what’s described in a press release as “a thirty-five minute original score produced by Frank Ocean.” The second episode, called “blonded ENERGY!,” is an extended conversation with Mingtong Gu, who teaches the Chinese practice of Qigong. That was also presented over a bed of music which, toward the end, pumped up a bit — with a whole lot of repetitions of the word “energy” — and switched to some balmy guitars as an outro.

His previous Blonded Radio episode was broadcast Christmas Day 2021. That one included a similar talk with the Dutch motivational speaker Wim “Iceman” Hof.

Ocean also updated his website with a new drop of Blonded Radio t-shirts and a poster celebrating Channel Orange.

Listen to the new episodes of Blonded Radio here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch The Reunited Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For The First Time In 25 Years

3 days ago 0

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

2 days ago 0

Ciara – “Jump”

3 days ago 0

Doja Cat Calls Out Stranger Things Kid Noah Schnapp For Sharing Her DMs About Joseph Quinn

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest