J Mascis has announced a new solo album, What Do We Do Now, which will be out in February. The Dinosaur Jr. member recorded it at his Bisquiteen studio in Western Massachusetts, and he recruited Ken Mauri (keyboardist for the B-52’s) and Matthew “Doc” Dunn (Ontario musician) to play on it with him. “When I’m writing for the band, I’m always trying to think of doing things Lou and Murph would fit into,” Mascis said in a press release. “For myself, I’m thinking more about what I can do with just an acoustic guitar, even for the leads.”

“Of course, this time, I added full drums and electric leads, although the rhythm parts are still all acoustic,” he continued. “Usually, I try to do the solo stuff more simply so I can play it by myself, but I really wanted to add the drums. Once that started, everything else just fell into place. So it ended up sounding a lot more like a band record. I dunno why I did that exactly, but it’s just what happened.”

Today, J Mascis is sharing the album’s lead single “Can’t Believe We’re Here.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Can’t Believe We’re Here”

02 “What Do We Do Now”

03 “Right Behind You”

04 “You Don’t Understand Me”

05 “I Can’t Find You”

06 “Old Friends”

07 “It’s True”

08 “Set Me Down”

09 “Hangin Out”

10 “End Is Gettin Shaky”

What Do We Do Now is out 2/2 via Sub Pop Records.