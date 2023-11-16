gglum – “Easy Fun”

New Music November 16, 2023 12:11 PM By Danielle Chelosky

gglum – “Easy Fun”

New Music November 16, 2023 12:11 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, London’s Ella Smoker, aka gglum, shared the song “SPLAT!” Today, she’s back with the ominous, mischievous track “Easy Fun” with a video directed by Finnegan Travers.

“‘Easy Fun’ is every night out I’ve had since I was a teenager mushed into one,” Smoker said in a statement. “It’s meant to be silly and tongue in cheek since most of my songs tend to be quite gloomy in topic. I made this one with Karma Kid over a year ago and we just wanted to experiment with getting me out of my comfort zone and trying something a little different.”

Watch the video for “Easy Fun” below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

“Maybe The Most Expensive Packet Of Cigarettes Ever”: Kurt Cobain’s American Spirits Going Up For Auction

3 days ago 0

The 40 Best New Bands Of 2023

4 days ago 0

André 3000 Announces Solo Album Of Flute Instrumentals, Out Friday

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest