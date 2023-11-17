meija is the project of Jamie Sierota, who formally served as the lead guitarist of Echosmith. He released his debut album Do Ya? earlier this year, and now he’s back with “POSSUM,” featuring indie rock veterans Eels.

The song comes with a video directed by Redamo Rosa. Read what Sierota said about the collaboration:

“POSSUM” is the first look into a new world that I’ve been working on. The song and video almost act as a prologue for a bigger story. “POSSUM” is a song about trying to face the things that you feel like you haven’t been ready to face. I’ve been guilty of “playing dead” with emotions. Thinking that I’ve worked through something only to realize that maybe I just went through the motions and I’m not really past it. With the video, I was trying to capture what it feels like to be stuck in something that doesn’t serve you, and the moment when you finally recognize that and choose a different path forward. Sometimes we need a little push. It could be as simple as a sudden realization or as wild as an almost mystical computer game that takes over the system and speaks to you directly. Being a huge Eels fan, I’m still pinching myself that E was into the song and wanted to lend his vocals. He puts in a great performance in the video and it was such a blast having a moment of improv’d dialog with him.

E — aka Mark Oliver Everett — added:

My dog Bundy has been chasing squirrels for seven years and has never actually caught one. Recently I was out on the back porch when he suddenly yanked a possum by the tail right off a tree. The possum died immediately and was already covered in flies. Bundy lost interest and went inside to brag to his sister that he was now a bonafide killer. I went inside to get gloves and a trash bag so I could attend to the grisly task of disposing of the possum carcass. I googled “what to do when your dog kills a possum” and the first thing on the list was “make sure it isn’t playing possum.” I went outside and the possum had vanished. I’d been had. A possum’s ability to completely shut down their systems is so convincing it even fools the flies. But most importantly, Bundy didn’t see the possum come back from the dead, so he can maintain his swagger and bragging rights. When I got the call the next day to be part of Meija’s ‘Possum’ song it felt right. I had to say yes.

Watch the video below.